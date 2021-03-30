Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,232 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 542,652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.