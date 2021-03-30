Oceanlink Management LTD. Purchases New Shares in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 233,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,000. Betterware de Mexico makes up about 2.2% of Oceanlink Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at $3,415,000.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,163. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 88.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWMX. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

