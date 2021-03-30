Oddz Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $1.61 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00057981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00248341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $536.13 or 0.00906996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030165 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

