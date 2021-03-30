Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $14.30 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00009300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.36 or 1.00046309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00102624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001367 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

