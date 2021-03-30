OG Fan Token (OG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.94 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00018737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00227773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.07 or 0.00889867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

