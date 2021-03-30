OKCash Price Tops $0.0518 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. OKCash has a market cap of $4.15 million and $18,807.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,053.58 or 0.99959604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00034037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00115865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,087,055 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

