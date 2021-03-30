Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Insiders have sold 169,208 shares of company stock valued at $41,790,580 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

