Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $235.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.13. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $238.39.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.13.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
