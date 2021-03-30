Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Sells $418,370.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OLLI stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. 388,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,844. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
