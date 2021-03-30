Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Sells $418,370.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OLLI stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.03. 388,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,844. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.