Omni 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $969,092.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00009191 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $969,092.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,184 coins and its circulating supply is 562,868 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

