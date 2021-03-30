Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 159.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

