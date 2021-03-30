Omnitude Price Tops $0.0608 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Omnitude has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,458.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

