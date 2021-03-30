Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 96.4% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 891,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.