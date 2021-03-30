Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,620,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 6,597,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,070,203. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

