ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ONEOK worth $26,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 318.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 10,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,341. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

