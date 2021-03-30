ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

