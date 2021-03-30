Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $26.79 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Opacity has a total market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 230% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.