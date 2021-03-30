Open Governance Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,185% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.12 or 0.00618029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026663 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.