Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $33.93. Open Lending shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 8,191 shares changing hands.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

