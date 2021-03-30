Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $33.93. Open Lending shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 8,191 shares changing hands.
LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.
The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 133.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,229,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.
About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
