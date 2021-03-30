Open Predict Token Price Hits $2.19 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $31,743.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.93 or 0.00636940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

