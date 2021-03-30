Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.86. Opera shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRA. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Opera by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 13.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

