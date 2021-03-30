Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $6.55 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Opium has a total market cap of $27.24 million and $564,011.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $6.55 or 0.00011090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00057901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00242818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00911332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00076466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

