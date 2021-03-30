Oppenheimer Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Market Perform

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

