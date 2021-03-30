Oppenheimer Increases aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $14.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 225.58% from the stock’s current price.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

