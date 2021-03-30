OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Reaches $29.00 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00004018 BTC on popular exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $1.27 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

