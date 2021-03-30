Opus Reaches Market Capitalization of $788,110.90 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 125% higher against the US dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $788,110.90 and approximately $999.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00048058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,195.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.28 or 0.00622441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

