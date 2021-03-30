Orbit Chain Price Tops $3.44 on Major Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00005808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $118.37 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 203% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

