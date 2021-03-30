Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $270.43 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Orchid has a market cap of $270.43 million and $56.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,783.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.