O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 159.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.65. 6,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,148. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

