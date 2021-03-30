Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,577,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,611,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

