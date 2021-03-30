Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $81,977.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00057659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.00889235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Origin Dollar Token Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,215,289 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

