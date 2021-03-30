Origin Protocol (OGN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $495.75 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $568.76 million and $495.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 138.9% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,762.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,219,876 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

