Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 75.1% in March

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the February 28th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.