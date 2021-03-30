Orion Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.06 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $537.03 million and $36.06 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $25.83 or 0.00043840 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

