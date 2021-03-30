Ormeus Cash Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.45 million and $263,134.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.24 or 0.00331419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

