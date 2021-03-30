Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORRF. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $252.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 33,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.