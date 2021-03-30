Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$18,705.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,236,118 shares in the company, valued at C$14,022,711.33.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares bought 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$21,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares bought 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,265.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.43. 46,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,154. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.