Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,100 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 455,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,095,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 492,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,039,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFTW traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

