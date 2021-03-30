Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Ossen Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

