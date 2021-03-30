Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OSN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Ossen Innovation has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.
Ossen Innovation Company Profile
