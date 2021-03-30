OST (OST) Trading Up 11% This Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $29.35 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,632.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

