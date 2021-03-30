Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 7.3% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $44,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 836,254 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $58,580,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. 18,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,236. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.