Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 249,772 Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Gladstone Investment accounts for about 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC owned about 0.75% of Gladstone Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

