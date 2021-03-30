Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 32,020 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. International Paper comprises about 1.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 207,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 341,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 83,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. 45,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,260. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

