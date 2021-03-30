Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,775 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Deere & Company accounts for 2.0% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.05. 38,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.87. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

