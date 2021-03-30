Outfitter Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

