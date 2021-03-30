Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Shares of 26,645 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.31. 253,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.