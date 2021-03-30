Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Shares of 56,130 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. nVent Electric comprises 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 9,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

