Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,165 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.08. 64,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.