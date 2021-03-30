Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cigna makes up 1.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.65. 34,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

