Outfitter Financial LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,531,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,140,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,083.71.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,043.52. 57,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,060.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

